CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNICGet Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63). 213,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 322,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £352.17 million and a P/E ratio of -101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.36.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

