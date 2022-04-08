Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading 5% Higher

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 74,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,578,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

