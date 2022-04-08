Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,370,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

