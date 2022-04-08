CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

