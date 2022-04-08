CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $32.46. 167,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.