Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 6,049 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,283 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

