Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 1,204,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.