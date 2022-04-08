Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 30,325 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 59,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

