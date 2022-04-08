Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

PEP stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

