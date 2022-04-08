Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $596,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,698. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.