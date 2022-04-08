Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $425,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

IYG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

