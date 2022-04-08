Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.