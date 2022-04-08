Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O opened at $71.62 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

