Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

