Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

