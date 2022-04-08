Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DraftKings by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. 309,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,495,804. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

