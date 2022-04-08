Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,111. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

