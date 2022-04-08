Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.88 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.