Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.08). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

