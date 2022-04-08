Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $37,158,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

CBOE opened at $117.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

