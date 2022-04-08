Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.9% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.90. 2,238,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.