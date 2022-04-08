Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.