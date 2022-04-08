Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CSTL stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

