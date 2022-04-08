Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.