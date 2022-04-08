Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $430.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.28.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 692.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

