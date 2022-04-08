Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to post $33.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.51 million, with estimates ranging from $150.39 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

