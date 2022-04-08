Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to post $33.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.51 million, with estimates ranging from $150.39 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
