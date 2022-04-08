Carry (CRE) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Carry has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $7.74 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00079569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010605 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.