Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.43

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 59555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

