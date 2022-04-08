Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,537

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

