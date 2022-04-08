Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.96. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,080. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $168.27 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

