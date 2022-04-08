CareTech (LON:CTH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of CareTech (LON:CTH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 750 ($9.84) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 660 ($8.66).

CareTech stock opened at GBX 738 ($9.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 610.86. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 530 ($6.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 749 ($9.82). The company has a market capitalization of £836.42 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.64%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

