CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $385,000.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.