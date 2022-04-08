Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

CDLX stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $382,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

