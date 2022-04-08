Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSII. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

