Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.52

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 26254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,423,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after purchasing an additional 463,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2,597.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

