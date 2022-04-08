Capital One Financial Comments on RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ opened at $12.83 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,538,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,270 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.