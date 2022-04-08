Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $76.41. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

