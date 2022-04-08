Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 324 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $77.26 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

