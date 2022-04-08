Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.98. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,433. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

