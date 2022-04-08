Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

