Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

