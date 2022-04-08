Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

