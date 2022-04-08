Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $243.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.00. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.