Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $178,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 26,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,413. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

