Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.66. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,248. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

