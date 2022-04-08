Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $111,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 91,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.