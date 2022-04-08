Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 465,042 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 903,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

