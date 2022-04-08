Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 820 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,934. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

