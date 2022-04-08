Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

XLG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.99. 1,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,777. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $302.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.32.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

