Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTCT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,908,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $1,803,123. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

